Hard fought Crusaders volleyball win, bypassing Bushmen

Monroe. The Crusaders were behind by 10 points when they swept by the Bushmen.

Monroe /
| 26 Oct 2022 | 01:53
    Sophia Ryan, #14, had 11 kills in the match
    Payton Grove, #12, serves in the first set
    Kacie Burke, #6, dives to return a Bushmen shot in the third set.
    The first place Crusaders celebrate after their sweep of the Bushmen.
On Thursday night, the Crusaders hosted the Bushmen of Pine Bush in an important OCIAA cross over volleyball match. The Crusaders entered the match with a 10-4 record, sitting in first place in Division 1. The Bushmen showed up in first place of Division 2 with a 12-2-1 record on the season. The Bushmen beat the Crusaders 3-1 when the teams met on September 14 in Pine Bush. The Crusaders got off to a great start and won the first set 25-18, but in the second game, they went down by 10 points. They stormed back, tied the game, and went on to win 25-23 in one of the most exciting sets of the year.

The Crusaders held off a stubborn Bushmen team in the third set and won a hard fought 26-24 victory to sweep the match. The Crusaders were led by Kacie Burke ( 8 kills, 4 aces and 9 digs) , Sophia Ryan ( 11 kills, 2 blocks) and Amelia Turner ( 6 kills,1 block, 1 dig). The victory brings their record to 11-4 on the season and the Crusaders next match will be Monday when they travel to Newburgh.

