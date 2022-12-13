Gilstrap achieves All-American cross country status

The top cross country athletes from around the country prepared for their final race of the season at the Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, December 3. Crusader Collin Gilstrap was about to participate in his first Nike Cross Nationals alongside 197 fellow runners from 8 regional championships.

Running as an individual representing New York, Gilstrap jumped off the starting line to begin the fastest paced race of his cross country career. The athletes ran in a tight group during the first half mile. At the one mile mark, Gilstrap found himself running with the top 25 at a fierce pace of 4:40.1.

Knowing that the top 21 finishers earn All American honors, Gilstrap made up his mind to make that his goal, he said. At the 2 mile mark, the leaders had run under 9:30. Gilstrap crossed at 9:49 in 23rd place.

As the runners ahead of him continued along the course at a feverish pace, Gilstrap moved up to 22nd place with 1000m to go. And then he moved to 20th place.

Running uphill to the final stretch, Gilstrap heard Coach McCafferty yell out to him that he was in 19th place. The determined Gilstrap held his position and finished the race as the 19th runner with a personal best 5000m time of 15:21.0 and earned 3rd team All American honors.

Collin Gilstrap put Monroe-Woodbury back on the map on a national stage with an impressive performance at NXN.