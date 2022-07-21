Free library in a box becomes nursery school’s gift to Goshen community

As Goshen Area Parent Nursery School (GAPNS) reached their 40th anniversary, they celebrated by creating a Free Little Library for community use. The Free Little Library is a nationwide non-profit organization whose purpose is to inspire reading and expand access to books.

GAPNS, also a non-profit organization, quickly decided to collaborate with the Free Little Library mission. A current GAPNS student’s grandfather, also enthusiastic about the effort, handcrafted the needed library box. The First Presbyterian Church gave permission to put the box in their parking lot, and there the box stands, with literary offerings for all.