First Annual Veterans Bike Blessing and Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on May 16

The Orange County American Legion Riders and the Hudson Valley Veteran Task Force have announced the First Annual Bike Blessing and Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on April 16. This kickoff event of the 2022 riding season is a fundraiser to support American Legion veteran support activities and causes.

Bikers will meet at 8:30am at the Orange County Veteran Cemetery for the Bike Blessing and escort to the Greenwood Lake American Legion. All others meet at the Pancake Breakfast at American Legion Post 1443 in Greenwood Lake. A $20 donation is recommended.

Contact Christopher Holshek with any questions: 845-800-6880