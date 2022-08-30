Fifty backpacks donated

Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling donated 50 backpacks and countless school supplies to the Backpacks for Hope program in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club. The school supplies were donated from Nebrasky employees and customers. The Boys & Girls Club will distribute all items to children in need in Northern Orange and Sullivan counties.

The backpacks were stuffed with a variety of school supplies, including:

· Pens/pencils

· Erasers

· Markers

· Crayons

· Composition notebooks

· Glue/Glue Sticks

· Children’s scissors

· Lined notebook paper

· Spiral notebooks

· Notepads

· 3 Ring binders

· Folders

“Giving back to the community is an important part of our mission, and all of our employees participate,” said Paul Nebrasky. “We are proud to know that we can help 50 students return to school with dignity, and that we can provide them with some of the tools they need to be successful throughout the school year.”