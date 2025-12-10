‘Don’t Be Salty’ campaign begins

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today joined State and local officials to encourage New Yorkers to reduce the overuse of rock salt when possible, and “Don’t Be Salty, New York.” Although applying rock salt on roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks helps to ensure the safety of those traveling by vehicle or foot, overuse of salt can be costly for consumers, degrade infrastructure, contaminate runoff that enters streams and waterbodies, and impact drinking water.

“It only takes one teaspoon of salt to pollute five gallons of water,” Lefton said. “We’re asking all New Yorkers to take common-sense precautions before using too much rock salt on their sidewalks, driveways, and other places around their homes and businesses to help prevent unknowingly harming our environment. ‘Don’t Be Salty’ and help save your money, remain safe, and protect our waterbodies.”

The public awareness campaign is designed to help educate property owners, managers, communities, and snow and ice removal professionals about the impacts of rock salt and the various strategies that can be implemented to reduce salt use.

In addition to increasing public awareness, DEC coordinates with colleagues at the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the New York State Department of Health to ensure New York’s salt reduction priorities are incorporated and considered within agency programs. State agencies collaborate to align the work of programs and coordinate outreach and mitigation efforts.

DEC encourages all New Yorkers to use the following “Don’t Be Salty, New York” best practices to save money, reduce rock salt pollution, and stay safe:

Use Rock Salt Sparingly - Shovel first, if possible, to clear snow and ice before applying rock salt so there will be less snow and ice to melt and less rock salt will be needed.

Apply rock salt strategically - A 12-ounce cup full of rock salt is enough to treat 250 square feet, a 20-foot single car driveway, or approximately 10 standard sidewalk squares. Apply it only where it is needed most, such as walkways, driveways, and steps.

Use a spreader to evenly distribute salt - Avoid piling it in one area, as this can lead to more salt runoff.

Monitor weather conditions - Rock salt loses effectiveness below 15°F. Sand can be used for traction on ice during a cold snap (and can be swept up in the spring for reusing) or switch to a deicer made for colder temperatures. If a snow or ice storm is predicted, consider pre-treating surfaces with rock salt to prevent ice from forming.

Consider using alternatives - Try making your own brine solution at home by combining 3.5 cups of rock salt per gallon of hot tap water and stirring until all salt is dissolved. Let any gravel settle to the bottom. Pour the brine into a regular garden sprayer and spray in a zig-zag pattern over desired area. Save extra brine to use later.