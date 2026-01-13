DEC planning better access for people with disabilities

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton recently announced the release of a draft Commissioner Policy to improve access to the outdoors for people with mobility disabilities.

The proposed policy guides the use of Other Power-Driven Mobility Devices (OPDMDs) on DEC-managed lands by consolidating and streamlining several existing DEC policies and procedures and establishes a framework to identify new opportunities for the use of OPDMDs by people with mobility disabilities.

“DEC manages nearly 5 million acres of land to conserve natural resources while providing diverse outdoor recreational opportunities, from hiking and bicycling, to camping and hunting,” Lefton said. “Forests and natural areas provide physical and mental health benefits to millions of New Yorkers and this proposed policy would improve transparency and help ensure those benefits are available to people of all abilities.”

DEC welcomes all visitors to explore State lands and is committed to providing an ever-increasing range of accessible outdoor recreation opportunities. The new policy is part of DEC’s ongoing efforts to making reasonable modifications to the State’s general policies, practices, and procedures to ensure that people with disabilities are afforded equitable access, without taking any action that would fundamentally alter the nature of its programs, services, or activities.

OPDMDs are battery or fuel-powered devices, other than wheelchairs, used for locomotion - including golf carts, scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices. DEC currently administers an accommodation program for people with mobility disabilities and is committed to advancing accessibility for people with disabilities.

The new draft policy is intended to replace Commissioner Policy 3 (Motorized Access Program for People with Disabilities, continuing the permitted opportunities identified under that policy for cars, trucks, and ATVs, while also expanding opportunities for a wider range of devices.

The proposal provides clear information about public recreation opportunities that allow OPDMD uses in select locations across the state, provide guidance for evaluating additional device uses over time. The proposal also identifies areas of DEC-managed lands where certain categories of OPDMDs would not be allowed due to public safety issues, risks to natural resources, or other concerns.

Written comments on the draft policy will be accepted through March 9, 2026. DEC is also hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at 6 p.m. for those interested in learning more. To register for the public meeting, or to access the draft policy and provide comments, log onto https://shorturl.at/H3y6i.