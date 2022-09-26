Crusader girls work together to overwhelm Newburgh in soccer

On a sunny afternoon the Crusaders hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh in a league game, Sept. 22. The Crusaders entered the game with a 7-1 record after beating Warwick 8-0 in their last game. The Goldbacks came in with a 4-2 record after losing to Pine Bush 2-0 in their last game.
About half way through the first half, Faith Welsh hit a beautiful cross to Ella Natal who shot it past the Goldback goalie to give the Crusaders a 1-0. Early In the second half the Crusaders offense took over and in a span of about 5 minuets they scored 4 goals and sealed the Goldbacks fate.
First Francesca Donovan weaved her way through the Goldbacks Defense to score, and the team was up 2-0. A minute later Sarah Hudson took a pass from Olivia Shippee and scored to make it a 3-0. A minute after that Donovan found Shippee with a quick pass, and she scored to make it 4-0.
The Crusaders onslaught was not over, and Hudson assisted Shippee on another goal, and in the span of 5 minutes the Crusaders were in control with a 5-0 lead. The Goldbacks scored on a free kick to make the score 5-1, but the Crusaders answered back when Samantha Key found Rebecca Romero and she scored to make the score 6-1.
The Crusaders 6-1 win brings their record to 8-1 on the season. Their next game will be on Saturday when they travel to Massapequa to take on the Chiefs.
