Crop Walk raising funds for victims of Ian and other disasters

Recently, catastrophic flooding and winds from Hurricane Ian caused loss of life and massive damage in Florida. To help people in Florida and in other places suffering from such catastrophes, Monroe CROP Hunger Walk helps fund Church World Service and other relief agencies, on Sunday, October 23.

Church World Service supplies include emergency cleanup buckets, hygiene kits, school kits and blankets.The Walk starts at Monroe Methodist Church on 47 Maple Avenue at 2 p.m., or make a donation. Twenty-five percent of donations go to local Orange County food pantries, and the rest goes to hunger-fighting and disaster relief efforts worldwide.