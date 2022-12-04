Courtesy and care: MW buses of the month

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Bus #569 - November Bus of the Month

Driver: Kathleen Campbell

My students are awesome. They are not only respectful to me but also to each other. They are so polite. Always saying good morning, good afternoon and, “Have a good day.” They respect the bus; I almost never find any trash after they get off the bus. They are just a pleasure to drive.

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Bus #611 - November Bus of the Month

Driver: Laura Ippoliti

We have all learned to be respectful to each other, to work together, and we all say good morning and goodbye to one another. We understand that consequences will happen if this does not happen. The kids are very helpful when asked a question, and it is a pleasure continuing to grow with them and hear about their day. If any bus deserves this bus of the month, I really do think it should be ours. It is well deserved.

Smith Clove Elementary School Bus #578 - November Bus of the Month

Driver: Wenonah Massimo

The students listen to direction very well. They are very polite and I enjoy them. They are also very helpful to each other and know procedures very well. I am truly proud of them.