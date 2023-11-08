County-wide election results

State Supreme Court Justice, 9th Judicial District (Vote for 4)
Francesa E. Connolly (Dem, Con): 21,819
John A. Sarcone (Rep): 21,056
Karen A. Ostberg (Rep): 20,309
Susan M. Sullivan-Bisceglia (Rep): 20,196
Charley Wood (Dem, Con): 20,040
Larry J. Schwartz (Dem, Con): 19,659
John Ciampoli (Rep): 19,645
Rolf M. Thorsen (Dem, Con): 18,927
Orange County Court Judge
Richard Guertin (Rep, Con): 30,956
Family Court Judge
James M. Hendry III (Rep, Con): 30,161
Ballot proposals
Proposal #1: Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation
Yes: 24,648
No: 17,800
Proposal #2: Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit
Yes: 24,994
No: 16,976