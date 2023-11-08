x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

County-wide election results

Orange County. Preliminary results for county-wide judicial races and two state-wide ballot measures.

Orange County /
| 08 Nov 2023 | 12:16
    County-wide election results

State Supreme Court Justice, 9th Judicial District (Vote for 4)

Francesa E. Connolly (Dem, Con): 21,819

John A. Sarcone (Rep): 21,056

Karen A. Ostberg (Rep): 20,309

Susan M. Sullivan-Bisceglia (Rep): 20,196

Charley Wood (Dem, Con): 20,040

Larry J. Schwartz (Dem, Con): 19,659

John Ciampoli (Rep): 19,645

Rolf M. Thorsen (Dem, Con): 18,927

Orange County Court Judge

Richard Guertin (Rep, Con): 30,956

Family Court Judge

James M. Hendry III (Rep, Con): 30,161

Ballot proposals

Proposal #1: Removal of small city school districts from special constitutional debt limitation

Yes: 24,648

No: 17,800

Proposal #2: Extending sewage project debt exclusion from debt limit

Yes: 24,994

No: 16,976