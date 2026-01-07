The Department of Public Works, Division of Environmental Facilities & Services (EF&S), will host a Christmas Tree Recycling Program in New Hampton and Newburgh. Natural Christmas trees will be accepted at no cost through January 31, 2026.

Prior to drop off, trees must have all decorations and tree bases must be removed. Only natural trees will be accepted.

The New Hampton Transfer Station is located at 21 Training Center Lane and the Newburgh Transfer Station is located at 9 Orr Ave. and Route 17K. Both are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

After January 31, 2026, a tipping fee of $75 per ton will apply based on the weight of the tree.

For information, call 845-291-2647 or 845-291-2664.