Cheryl WalkorRun 5K earns $15,000 for nursing scholarship

Newburgh. Proceeds of the race support a Mount Saint Mary College nursing scholarship, in memory of a faculty member.

| 25 Oct 2022 | 12:28
    The event featured races for both adults and children.
    From left to right: Margaret Treacy, director of Annual Giving at the college, and Cheryl’s children: Lindsay Walker, Kristen Antoni, and Matt Walker.
The annual Cheryl WalkorRun 5K, held in memory of Mount Saint Mary College alumna and faculty member Cheryl Walker, recently raised more than $15,000 for an ongoing nursing scholarship in her name.

Nearly 200 attendees took part in the 5K, with separate events for children and adults.

The Cheryl L. Walker Nursing Scholarship is awarded annually to a student enrolled in the college’s Nursing baccalaureate RN program. This year’s recipient was Aracely Morocho-Calle, a junior from Spring Valley, N.Y.

Walker was a registered nurse, clinical nurse specialist, and an educator at the Mount. Throughout her nearly 40-year career, Walker held positions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Orange Regional Medical Center. She passed away on January 13, 2016, at the age of 58, after a battle with lung cancer.

All proceeds from the 5K supported the scholarship. Donations are still open with the goal of hitting the $20,000 mark. To donate, visit msmc.edu/cheryl5k. For more information, visit www.msmc.edu