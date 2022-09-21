Chase bank building donated to Tuxedo Historical Society

Tuxedo Historical Society will expand programming this fall at a new space that will offer historical exhibits and presentations to the community. Donated by JPMorgan Chase, the former bank branch operated in Tuxedo for many years.

Society president Betty Langberg said, “One of my first jobs after high school was working at this bank. The fact that we can preserve it and use it to tell the story of Tuxedo’s rich history makes this a great gift, and we thank JPMorgan Chase for their generosity.” Formal plans for the new location are pending and will be announced later this year.

The Tuxedo Historical Society was founded in 1982 by concerned residents focused on preserving the history of the area. The organization is committed to fostering awareness of the community’s heritage through the collection, preservation, and exhibition of materials, as well as presenting programs that document life, past and present in the Town of Tuxedo, and the Village of Tuxedo Park. The former Methodist Church, a gift of the Tuxedo Park Association, serves as the current home of the historical society. The society is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

“The Tuxedo Historical Society upholds, shares and celebrates the vibrancy of this wonderful community and has for decades,” said Brian Huff, Chase, Market Executive, Commercial Banking, Mid-Hudson, Connecticut and the Bronx. “JPMorgan Chase is proud to donate this former branch to support the mission of the Tuxedo Historical Society and provide more opportunities for people to learn about the rich history of the town.”