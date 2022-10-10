Captain’s Table joins historic registry of NYS businesses on 50th anniversary

x
Monroe. The Captain’s Table was inducted into the NYS Historic Business Preservation Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, created this year.

| 10 Oct 2022 | 06:52
The induction of Monroe’s the Captain’s Table into the NYS Historic Business Preservation Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, was announced by Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) this week. Created earlier this year, the registry highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history. Skoufis’ induction announcement kicked off the Captain’s Table’s 50th anniversary celebration, including food and live music.

