Calling all who knit, sew, crochet or have yarn to give away

Project Linus is an organization that provides blankets to babies and children all over the country. Their Orange County chapter has frequently provided baby blankets to Our Mother’s Cupboard. But this year, they are running very low on volunteer blanket-makers. They have a waiting list of children’s hospitals and ministries (including Our Mother’s Cupboard) in need of the blankets, and they are trying to meet the demand.

Even if you don’t knit, or if you don’t have the time, you can also donate yarn or other materials to Project Linus.