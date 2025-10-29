Assistance options may help with supply cost increase

With winter approaching, Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) is offering programs to help customers with their energy bills, sharing energy conservation tips that could help them save money, and undertaking significant projects that improve the reliability and resilience of its electric and gas systems.

O&R offers payment plans and assistance, including Budget Billing, which spreads customer costs out throughout the year so they are able to pay off balances over time, rather than all at once.

Customers who receive benefits from certain government programs may also qualify for discounts on their energy bills through the company’s Energy Affordability Program. In 2024, O&R provided $22 million to reduce bills of approximately 16,300 income-eligible customers. Beginning in 2026, the New York State Public Service Commission’s new enhanced energy affordability policy will extend eligibility to all residential utility customers below median income.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), a federal program, also provides benefits to income-eligible customers to help cover heating costs. Find or more information on the 2025-2026 HEAP application schedule at https://shorturl.at/9WdGI.

As a result of increased supply costs, a typical O&R residential electric customer using 550 kWh per month this winter will pay approximately $152 per month, a 12.6% increase over last winter’s $135 per month cost.

O&R currently projects that its typical residential natural gas heating customer using an average of 151 ccf per month this winter will pay approximately $273 per month from November 2025 to March 2026, 10.9 percent more than the average bill of $247 per month a year ago.

The company does not set supply costs and does not make a profit on the supply. However, O&R does take steps to keep energy bills as low as possible. These steps include locking in energy prices when energy is cheaper.

O&R buys natural gas and electricity on the wholesale markets and uses a variety of strategies to stabilize pricing for customers.

Natural gas supplies are expected to remain sufficient this winter, but any disruptions from interstate gas transmission providers or severe weather could constrain supplies. O&R remains vigilant in its monitoring of operational conditions. O&R notes that energy costs can change quickly due to international events, economic trends, weather, and other factors. The company will continue to refine its winter pricing forecast.

Investing in Reliable Infrastructure

Winter brings an increased threat of severe weather, and O&R continues its storm hardening initiative to make its energy systems more resilient. After successfully completing a series of projects over the course of the spring and summer that improved service reliability, additional work is underway for significant projects at strategic locations.

Underground Climate Resilience

O&R energized a temporary mobile substation on Larkin Drive in Monroe at the end of June, and recently completed the installation of approximately 10,500 feet of new underground distribution cable at the location that will provide a temporary power source until the new Forest Avenue Substation is constructed in 2026. Once the new substation is completed, these underground circuits will remain in service but will be transferred to the new substation.