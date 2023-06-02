Art. Experience mixed media solo ‘Line of Thought’ exhibit through July 25

Line of Thought, a new, solo exhibit by Naomi Berkery, will run in the Mindy Ross Gallery in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange from June 12 through July 25, 2023.

Naomi Berkery is a graduate of Pratt Institute of Art, Brooklyn where she received an

MFA in Art and Design Education with a concentration in Art Therapy. Presently, she is the head of the Art Department/Head Teacher for Special Needs students at a school in Manhattan grades 4 -12 working with over 300 students diagnosed with severe learning disabilities like ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, NVLD. She resides in Newburgh where she grew up.

The artist enjoys the materials, texture, and imagery afforded to a mixed media painter. Within each work is a line drawing on which is built “a moment, a conversation, a thought, a feeling, a reaction, a fantasy, a recollection” Berkery said. The works demonstrate the confluence of the varied concepts of Street Art and Graffiti, Surrealism and Neo-Expressionism amidst the “fusion of city meets nature... in the Hudson Valley.”

A reception will be held on June 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. Music will be provided by classical guitarist Joy Zelada.

The Mindy Ross Gallery is situated within Kaplan Hall at 73 First St. in Newburgh. Free parking is available in the college garage.

For more information, email cultural@sunyorange.edu.