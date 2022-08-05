“Army birth date” marks a good match

Town of Monroe Councilwoman Dorey Houle and her family recently celebrated the raising of a military banner in the Village of Monroe honoring Houle’s son Army Sergeant Harrison Houle. The occasion was his “army birthdate,” the fourth anniversary of his swearing into the army.

“The Army has been a perfect fit for him,” said Dorey Houle. “In high school he struggled to get A’s, but in the army he graduated at the top of his class. He struggled with math in school, but in the army, math had immediate real world applications, and he had the ability to do work of significance and be part of something bigger than himself. It gives him confidence and a sense of accomplishment.”

Harrison is a gunner on High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HiMARS) and currently serving in Fort Bragg, North Carolina in the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Airborne Corps Field Artillery Brigade. HiMARS rockets have a capacity to travel two miles and are used to back up infantry to minimize losses, said Dorey.

Harrison has two more years on his contract, and then he will decide whether to stay in the army and, if staying, whether to be on active duty, in reserves or some other option. She noted that her husband, Anthony Houle, was not at the banner raising because, as a New York City police officer, he was unable to leave work for the occasion.