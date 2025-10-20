Area public lands used by fall hunters and hikers

With hunting seasons underway and fall hiking still at its peak, DEC is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to follow safety precautions while recreating this fall and winter. Whether you are a hiker, nature photographer, mountain biker, hunter, or trapper, following a few simple safety measures can make your experience as safe as possible this season.

Both hikers and hunters afield this fall should:

* Tell someone where you’re going and when you’re planning to return. If your plans change, notify them.

*Dress for the weather. Account for both location and elevation changes.

* Become familiar with the trail you plan on hiking or the area you plan on hunting.

*Wear bright clothing: blaze orange or blaze pink. Bright colors allow others to see you more easily and from farther away.

* Make sure you pack your bag with the 10 essentials (view the list at https://shorturl.at/OQP0X), especially a light source, map, and first aid kit.

Hikers should be aware that they may meet hunters bearing firearms or archery equipment while hiking on trails. Hunters are fellow outdoor recreationists and hunting occurs on most DEC lands. Though hunters use firearms and bows, hunting is exceptionally safe and accidents are extremely rare, which can be attributed to the DEC’s hunter safety program as well as hunters’ conscientiousness and care.

Hikers should also wear sturdy, comfortable boots as well as proper gear and attire including:

* Moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that keep your skin dry and help regulate your body temperature in both cold and warm weather - avoid cotton as it holds moisture.

* Layered clothing is recommended even for summer hikes. Light-colored clothing, which will make it easier to see ticks.

* A watch or other time-keeping device.

* Trekking poles will reduce leg fatigue and joint pain.

* Snowshoes and traction devices in the winter.

If you decide to adventure with your pet, make sure to keep them on a leash. Loose pets can cause problems with other recreators and can get into trouble with wild animals. Also, to make pets more identifiable in the woods, give them a brightly colored collar, leash, or other covering.