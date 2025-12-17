Air Show headliners announced

Two of the nation’s premier jet demonstration teams will headline the New York Air Show the next two years. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will take flight in 2026, followed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in 2027.

“We’re bringing two of the country’s most thrilling jet teams to Orange County, back-to-back,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “These will both be amazing air shows, and we can’t wait to welcome aviation fans from all over to experience the excitement as well as the beauty of our region.”

The 2026 Air Show coincides with the 250th anniversary celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Hudson Valley Region was heavily involved in the Revolutionary War, and the Air Show is a great opportunity to see the force and capabilities of our current U.S. military while also visiting some historic sites.

Current dates (subject to change) are Aug. 1-2, 2026 and Aug. 28-29, 2027. Additional details, including performer lineups and ticket information will be released in the coming months.

Save the dates and stay tuned for more information.