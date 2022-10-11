After Crusaders last minute rally, they lose to Tigers of Union-Endicott

On Saturday afternoon the Crusaders squared off with the Tigers of Union-Endicott. The Crusaders entered their third home game of the season with a 3-2 record after beating Pine Bush in their last game, 41-13. The Section 4 Tigers came into the game with a 3-1 record after beating Corning-Painted Post, 53-28 in their last game. The Tigers took the first quarter lead 7-0 on a pass to Nicholas Lang.

The Crusaders tied the score in the second quarter when Conor Fitzgibbon scored on a 20-yard touchdown run. The Tigers answered right back when quarterback Max Sementelli threw his second touchdown pass of the game and the score was 14-7. The Crusaders answered back with time running out in the first half when Quincy Banker hit a 37-yard FG and the Tigers held a 14-10 lead at the half.

About half way thru the third quarter the Tigers scored another touchdown and took an 11 point lead, 21-10. The Tigers appeared to put the Crusaders away when they scored with 3 minutes left in the quarter and took a 28-10 lead. But the Crusaders stormed back and scored 13 points in the last 3 minuets of the quarter and the Crusaders were back in the game.

First David Fennessy hit Liam Gallagher on a short pass and 70 yards later the Crusaders cut the Tigers lead to 12. Next, Crusader Marcel Picard recovered an onside kick and the Crusaders had the ball back on the Tigers 39 yard line. From there the Crusaders powered into the end zone with David Fennessy pushing into the end zone from a yard out for the score. When Quincy Banker hit the extra point the Crusaders had cut the Tigers lead to 28-23. But that was as close as the Crusaders got and the Tigers added another touchdown on a 40 yard touchdown pass to seal a 35-23 victory.

The Crusaders loss brings their record to 3-3 on the season. Their next game will be on Saturday at 1:00 when they travel to Middletown.