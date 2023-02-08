The Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County is hosting a meet the author this Sunday, Feb. 12, with Israel B. Bitton, the author of “A Brief and Visu­al His­to­ry of Anti­semitism.”

The program takes place at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Bit­ton is exec­u­tive direc­tor of Amer­i­cans Against Anti­semitism, a non­prof­it that coun­ters social hatred through data, media and edu­ca­tion.

He holds an under­grad­u­ate degree from SUNY in the his­to­ry of phi­los­o­phy and is com­plet­ing his Mas­ters of Lib­er­al Arts at Johns Hop­kins Uni­ver­si­ty.

Bitton’s inau­gur­al book was a work of non­fic­tion: “Who Will Remem­ber You? A Philo­soph­i­cal Study and The­o­ry of Mem­o­ry and Will.” It was fol­lowed by “A Brief and Visu­al His­to­ry of Anti­semitism,” a mul­ti-media edu­ca­tion­al text­book.

This uniquely designed book covers the phenomena of anti-Jewish hatred from ancient times to the present day. Featuring Augmented Reality technology that allows readers to use a free app to pull up the trove of related archival materials from vintage radio and television broadcasts to 3D objects of key landmarks that can be examined up close, enabling this work to be a truly immersive educational experience.

Bit­ton is also the author of a forth­com­ing study on anti-Jew­ish hate crimes, “Cho­sen for Hate (and Love): A Qual­i­ta­tive, Explana­to­ry Analy­sis of NYPD Hate Crime Data.”

To register for this Zoom event, visit www.jewishorangeny.org.