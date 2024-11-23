Woodbury Historical Society’s Legacy Toy Train Show returns

The Legacy Toy Train exhibit and show, sponsored by the Woodbury Historical Society, marks its second anniversary after last year’s successful debut. “For this coming December, we just completed ‘phase one’ of the project, boasting two new train layouts compared to last year. These will feature Lionel, American Flyer, and Marx trains,” said Woodbury Historical Society President Alex Prizgintas. “This is an exciting time of the year, seeing the train layouts that both us and our members have helped in taking shape as we proceed to securing accessories like crossing gates, street lights, and other moving pieces.”

The second year will also seek to introduce a new feature: a Toy Train Club for children and their parents. “Electric toy trains are fascinating in that they are repairable (that’s why they’re legacy), and they operate with basic electrical concepts. At this festive event, we look to combine the best of toy trains with historical exhibits as well as demonstrations/explanations of how to work with basic skills when using toy trains. This is a great way to instill the knowledge of carpentry (trains tables) and electricity in young minds that can take it much further in their lives.”

Information about the new Woodbury Train Club will be available at this year’s Legacy Toy Train Show, scheduled for December 1 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Woodbury Senior Center (16 County Route 105, Highland Mills). Tickets are $3 for individuals and $5 for families (children under 4 are free).

In addition to hot chocolate, cookies, and other light refreshments served, the Woodbury Historical Society’s new 2025 calendar will be available for $15. The theme of this year’s calendar is Woodbury’s railroading history. To learn more about the train show or calendar, call 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.