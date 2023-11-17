Woodbury Historical Society dives into the legacy of toy trains

From state parks to model trains, the Woodbury Historical Society features a variety of programs sure to delight local history lovers. On Sunday Nov. 12, the organization sponsored a lecture at the Highland Mills Senior Center, featuring guest lecturer/author Ronnie Coffey of Highland Falls. She covered the history of the Harriman and Bear Mountain state parks. The event was attended by more than 100 audience members.

”I was both humbled and inspired by both the lecture and the public turnout,” said Woodbury Historical Society President Alex Prizgintas. “At a time when communities can be defined by their differences, this event beautifully displayed a commonality and a core understanding. It was truly exciting to see my local historical society sponsor this wonderful event!”

Next month, the Woodbury Historical Society will feature another timely holiday program about the history of legacy toys trains! The event is for all ages and will feature four operating train tables accompanied by displays detailing the history of model toy trains, from the early “wind-up” models on up to the more contemporary electric trains.

“These are called ‘Legacy’ since they are meant to last for generations,” explained Prizgintas. “Not only do they last for one generation, but they are handed down from one generation to the next. In fact, serious collectors know how to maintain and restore these gems using soldering guns, oil, parts replacements, and even re-wiring when necessary. Try doing that with any of today’s toys.”

The legacy toy trains will be up and running on display Sunday, Dec. 3, from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Woodbury Senior Center (next door to the Highland Mills Library). Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family (children four and under free).

There will be hot chocolate and cookies to enjoy while you and your children take in the sights and sounds of electric trains made by Lionel, Marx or American Flyer. Toy trains are loved by all ages so why not join in with the fun? And who knows, it might even inspire you and your children to go upstairs find that old train set up in the attic! For more information, call 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.