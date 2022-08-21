x
Woodbury Dog Park revamped and reopened

Woodbury. The Woodbury Dog Park, with repaired fence and new solar lights, reopened on Saturday, August 20.

| 21 Aug 2022 | 11:35
    Woodbury Dog Park fence was repaired and solar lights installed in preparation for reopening on August 20.
    Before the Woodbury Dog Park fence was repaired, this was its condition.
Woodbury Dog Park reopened with new fencing and new solar lighting on August 20. The Dog Park Committee that manages the park collaborated with Supervisor Tom Burke and the Town Board on the revamping plan, funded through the Town’s Special Revenue Funds/Parks category.

Although the park is on town property, the Dog Park Committee oversees its management. Burke and Alyssa Sandler, from the committee, discussed the “facelift” strategy, which was completed last week.

In addition to the new fence, solar lights were added to enhance evening visibility and security. Last year gravel was spread over the dog park.

At their July 7 meeting, the Town of Woodbury board had voted to add $38,000 from parkland fees to funding for the dog park.

