Women of Woodbury appraisal fundraiser raises money and attracts much miscellania

Woodbury. Women of Woodbury recently provided scholarships for three local students. They returned to fundraising for more scholarships with an appraisal event.

| 13 Jul 2022 | 04:32
    These were among items appraised at the Women of Woodbury fundraiser.
An antiques appraisal event drew a crowd last week as a Women of Woodbury scholarship fundraiser, said WOW member Susan Vrana. Among items evaluated was a small salesman sample Singer sewing machine with a damaged base. It appraised for $200-$250 and would be worth more if not damaged, they were told. Meanwhile, a gold framed picture, with most of the gold worn off, could be worth about $1,500 if restored.

Other items included a gold Indian head penny, deemed to be worth $150.00. Cereal box pins, from around the 1930s or ‘40’s, well preserved, appraised also at $150.

Mickey Mantle memorabilia would have to be authenticated, they were told, so it was not appraised. A few other items were apparently not worth much.