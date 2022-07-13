Women of Woodbury appraisal fundraiser raises money and attracts much miscellania

An antiques appraisal event drew a crowd last week as a Women of Woodbury scholarship fundraiser, said WOW member Susan Vrana. Among items evaluated was a small salesman sample Singer sewing machine with a damaged base. It appraised for $200-$250 and would be worth more if not damaged, they were told. Meanwhile, a gold framed picture, with most of the gold worn off, could be worth about $1,500 if restored.

Other items included a gold Indian head penny, deemed to be worth $150.00. Cereal box pins, from around the 1930s or ‘40’s, well preserved, appraised also at $150.

Mickey Mantle memorabilia would have to be authenticated, they were told, so it was not appraised. A few other items were apparently not worth much.