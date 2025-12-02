Winter Holiday concerts

Comprised of seasonal, Christmas, and Hanukkah selections, there is a little bit of something for everyone in Alex Prizgintas’ holiday concert on his electric cello. With jazz, rock, klezmer, and traditional styles, this program offers a wide palette for the discerning listener.

From the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “The First Noel” to “Ma’oz Tzur” and “Hava Nagila,” all are welcome to attend this program at the Woodbury Public Library on Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. and the Monroe Free Library on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Equally comfortable with intimate and stadium settings, Prizgintas is able to craft his own wall-of-sound through his 1,000 watt amp. Accompanied with a narration that reveal some of the back stories of his selections, he immerses his audience in a journey through musical history.

“Most often, cellists play concerts. I’m a little different in that I try to give a show,” Prizgintas said.

He works to give a show that offers more give-and-take with the audience while delivering bits of information revealing some of the background behind the melodies and the melody makers.

Those familiar with his work on the cello might be surprised to learn that he recently graduated summa cum laude with undergraduate and graduate degrees from Marist College in the field of history and is heavily involved with leading historical societies in the Hudson Valley. He also serves as president of the Woodbury Historical Society, Town Historian of Woodbury, and Town Historian of Tuxedo.

“I tend to have two audiences: Those who know me as a cellist and those who know me through my lectures on topics of regional history,” he said. “My bifurcated interests certainly keep me busy developing new stories to share about our Hudson River Valley as well as expanding my concert programs that strive to keep audiences engaged, enlightened and hopefully entertained.”

To learn more and see other video samples of his music and lectures, log onto exprizgintas.com.