West Point Band presents annual Labor Day celebration

The West Point Band will present its annual Labor Day celebration with fireworks on Sunday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Trophy Point Amphitheater. In case of inclement weather, this outdoor concert will move to Monday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. This annual event is free and open to all, and will feature performances by the West Point Concert Band, the band’s field music group the “Hellcats” and the Benny Havens Band, topped off with a performance of 1812 Overture with live cannon fire. This event will also be livestreamed on the West Point Band YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

This ever-popular concert draws a big crowd, so be sure to arrive early to get a good spot on the hill. For more information visit westpointband.com.