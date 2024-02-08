West Point Band hosts ‘The Long Gray Line’ concert event

The West Point Band is hosting a free multimedia concert, “The Long Gray Line,” on February 17 (rain date February 18) at Eisenhower Hall Theatre in West Point. The performance will feature a diverse repertoire, from John Williams’ iconic compositions to Coldplay’s contemporary sounds.

The West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets through world-class music and serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

For more information, visit westpointband.com.