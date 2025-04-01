WARWICK. Local concert to feature musicians from the New York philharmonic

Coming to a chapel near you, don’t miss the chamber music concert of the season on Sunday, April 6, at 2 p.m. in Mulder Chapel at the Warwick Conference Center, 62 Warwick Center Road.

Sponsored by the Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation, the concert will feature virtuoso violinist Stefan Jackiw, New York Philharmonic violinist Quan Ge, associate principal violist Rebecca Young, assistant principal violist Cong Wu, and cellists Patrick Jee and Zlatomir Fung.

The ensemble will perform Sonata No. 10 in G major for Two Cellos by Jean-Baptiste Barrière; String Trio in B flat major, D. 471 by Franz Schubert; and Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence.”For tickets and more information, visit https://hvpaf.org/tchaikovsky-sextet/<https://hvpaf.org/>