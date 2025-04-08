Warwick. Food Truck Festival returns for Summer 2025

The Warwick Food Truck Festival is excited to announce its Summer 2025 event dates. Now in its ninth year, the festival is set for June 5 and July 3, from 4 to 10 p.m., at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick.

This summer highlight offers attendees a range of gourmet food trucks, desserts, locally crafted beverages, and live music in a scenic outdoor setting, providing a memorable experience for food lovers and festival-goers.

Presented by Small Things, Inc., a Warwick-based nonprofit dedicated to sharing kindness, the festival is a fundraising event that directly benefits the local community.

“Food, drink, music, and fun,” said Tracy Gregoire, festival organizer and founder of Small Things Inc. “Mark your calendars. We can’t wait to celebrate summer with you.”

Free event parking will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for lakeside picnicking.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations seeking exposure while supporting this community-focused event. The Warwick Food Truck Festival attracts thousands of visitors from the tri-state region and beyond; boasts a social media following of over 11,000; and has been recognized as a top food truck festival by Hudson Valley Magazine. Donations from sponsors are tax-deductible. Information is available on the festival website.

For more information, visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram (@warwickfoodtruckfestival).