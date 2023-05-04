Warwick Center for the Performing Arts presents ‘Cinderella: The Ballet’ on May 13

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts will present “Cinderella: The Ballet” at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 13, with performances at 2 and 7 p.m.

Both performances will feature members of the Warwick Dance Collective’s Junior, Senior and Studio Company, and the matinee will also feature WCPA ballet students of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now at warwickperformingarts.com.

Directed by Melissa Padham-Maass, the three-act ballet brings the favorite childhood tale of Cinderella to life with classical choreography and a score by Serge Prokofiev.

Warwick ballerina Madeleine Yurchuk stars as the poor servant girl, who is kept busy sweeping and mending by her wicked stepmother (Stephanie Thiessen) and stepsisters (Abigail Joan Dunn and Caterina Pleva).

When a magical Fairy Godmother, played by Grace Conneely-Nolan, transforms her for the evening, Cinderella becomes the belle of the ball, where the charming prince — featured guest artist Omari Contaste (Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Kofago Dance Ensemble, Charlottesville Ballet) — is smitten by her grace and beauty.

But of course, she must race the clock back home again, before finally being reunited with her prince before the curtain falls.

“Cinderella” features choreography and staging by Gwynenn Taylor Jones, Pamela Sorensen, Janette Rawls, Elizabeth Flores, Stephanie Thiessen and Melissa Padham-Maass, with costumes by Eileen Padham and Cindy Henry, lighting design by Brian Dunn and props by Joan Dunn.

With its pas des deux, dancing mice, comically bumbling stepsisters, and a glass slipper fit only for a princess, “Cinderella” is sure to delight audience members of all ages.

Pampering princess makeovers

For younger guests, WCPA’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Beauty Boutique will open two hours prior to each show to offer pampering princess makeovers. Each appointment includes light makeup application, hair styled into a classic ballerina bun, and a sparkly tiara and magic wand to complete the royal transformation.

Advance reservations are required; contact WCPA at 845-986-2466 to book your child’s appointment.

Essentials

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts offers a comprehensive range of dance and theater classes, from ballet, contemporary, jazz, and tap to Irish step, improvisation, acting and more, as well as a Musical Theater Workshop program and summer intensive courses for all ages.

The center also offers a variety of specialty workshops and performance opportunities throughout the year to further enhance students’ learning, including audition preparation, Youth America Grand Prix training, and competition teams.

In 2021, WCPA expanded into its spacious new home at 28 Church St., Warwick, with more than 10,000 square feet of space including six studios, student lounges, homework stations and a dedicated costume shop.

WCPA is also the home of the Warwick Dance Collective, which performs throughout the year in the center’s full-length productions, at regional festivals, and in a variety of self-produced local shows.

For more information, visit warwickperformingarts.com.

Contact: Melissa Padham-Maass, 845-986-2466, Melissa@warwickperformingarts.com