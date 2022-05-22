Village of Monroe Fishing Derby

The Village of Monroe invites fishing enthusiasts for a day of fishing at the ponds in Crane Park. Kids ages 16 and under are invited to compete for prizes. Parents are welcome to fish too.

No fishing licenses are required for kids under 16. For older fishing folks, licenses are available at Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike ~ Monday thru Friday, 8:30am to 3:30pm. Fishing licenses are also available online or by phone.

Fishing Licenses - NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation

Village of Monroe | 7 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950