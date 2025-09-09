‘Untethered Creatures’ emerging artist exhibition

Safe Harbors of the Hudson’s Ann Street Gallery will display its 2025 Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition from Saturday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 23 at 104 Ann St. in Newburgh. The exhibition opens for Newburgh Open Studios weekend (Sept. 27-28) from 12-6 p.m. with a reception from 4-6 p.m.

The work of 2025 fellows William PK Carter, Ana Maria Farina, and Bridget Vasquez will be showcased. Their individual creative practices range from painting, sculpture, textiles, puppetry, and multidisciplinary works. Artist talks with the Fellows will take place Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

Carter is a quilter and puppet artist based in Central Valley. She bridges the puppet and fine art worlds by fabricating wondrous creatures that exist at the intersection of queerness and blackness. She received her Bachelor of Science in Studio Art from Skidmore College in 2023, she is a part of the 2025 cohort of Puppet Showplace’s Creative Residency for Black Puppeteers and will offer special performances on Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and Sept. 28, at 1:30 p m.

Farina is a Brazilian artist now based in the Hudson Valley. Her work has been featured on New American Paintings, Hyperallergic, Highlands Current, I Like Your Work Podcast, Visionary Art Collective, and in venues around the world such as the SPRING/BREAK Art Fair, the Garrison Art Center, the Dorsky Museum, Casa de Criadores (SP, Brazil) and more. She attended Columbia University and SUNY New Paltz and is the 2021 recipient of the national CAA Fellowship in Visual Arts.

Vasquez is a multidisciplinary artist based in Newburgh, whose practice centers on acrylic painting while extending into printmaking, sculpture, wearable art, and scenic design. A 2024 BFA graduate from the Painting and Drawing program at SUNY New Paltz, Vasquez brings a material curiosity and visual intensity to her work, navigating themes of transformation, girlhood, and diaspora through richly textured surfaces, saturated palettes, and symbolic forms.

The Fellowship program supports experimental and substantive growth for a six-month fellowship from June through November 2025. Fellows have direct access to Ann Street Gallery’s and Safe Harbors of the Hudson’s exhibitions and programming, can explore the resources offered by Newburgh’s vibrant arts scene and cultural institutions, and have the possibility to connect and engage with arts professionals and practitioners based in Newburgh and surrounding areas, and those participating in Ann Street Gallery and Safe Harbors of the Hudson programming.

For more on the Emerging Artist Fellowship, 2025 Fellows, alumni, mentors, and application process, log onto https://shorturl.at/08EOC.