Uncovering history in Harriman and Bear Mountain state parks

On Sunday, November 12, at 2 p.m., join Ronnie Coffey with the Woodbury Historical Society as she explores the storied past behind Harriman and Bear Mountin state parks.

Coffey is a historian, writer, and educator who graduated from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, and received her master’s degree at New York University’s campus in Madrid, Spain. She also serves as the town historian for Highlands. She retired from a career as a teacher for the U.S. Department of Defense schools, and has authored four books on the historic Hudson Valley.

Founded in 1984, the Woodbury Historical Society preserves history for the town of Woodbury, which extends into today’s Harriman State Park. The society will have artifacts on display pertaining to the park’s history and light food, as well as refreshments.

This public lecture will be held at the Woodbury Senior Center, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills. For more information, call 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.