Tuxedo Park Library Authors’ Circle presents: Eric Klinenberg

On Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m., the Tuxedo Park Library Authors’ Circle will host Eric Klinenberg, public sociologist and author of the recently published “2020: One City, Seven People, and the Year Everything Changed.”

As part of the event, Klinenberg will be interviewed by Gerald Howard, a retired vice president and executive editor from Doubleday Books. The conversation will take place live at the library and via Zoom.

Klinenberg and Howard will discuss the book, which features seven profiles of ordinary New Yorkers — including an elementary school principal, a bar manager, a subway custodian, and a local political aide — whose experiences illuminate how Americans, and people across the globe, reckoned with 2020.

Limited seating will be available at Tuxedo Park Library for this discussion. Register to attend by calling the library at 845-351-2207, or by visiting tuxedoparklibrary.org/calendar. Livestream registrants will receive an email shortly before the discussion with information on how to attend. The livestream recording will be available on the library’s YouTube channel following the event. Hardcover copies of Klinenberg’s book are available now for purchase at the Tuxedo Park Library for $30.

“A gripping, deeply moving account of a signal year in modern history, told through the stories of seven ordinary people. Klinenberg’s narrative shows how the legacy of that year continues to shape us, our politics and our personal lives,” said Siddhartha Mukherjee, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Emperor of All Maladies.”

Eric Klinenberg is the Helen Gould Shepard professor of social sciences and director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University. He is the coauthor of “Modern Romance” and author of “Palaces for the People,” “Going Solo,” “Heat Wave,” and “Fighting for Air.” He has contributed to The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, Wired, and This American Life. He lives in New York City.