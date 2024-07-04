$!Think you could pass the naturalization test? Here are 25 questions

Think you could pass the naturalization test? Here are 25 sample questions from the 2019 test. Answers are at the bottom of this story.

1. What is the supreme law of the land?

2. What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?

3. What is freedom of religion?

4. Who is in charge of the executive branch?

5. How many U.S. Senators are there?

6. Why do some states have more Representatives than other states?

7. Name one right only for United States citizens

8. What is the highest court in the United States?

9. Under our Constitution, some powers belong tothe federal government. What is one power ofthe federal government?

10. What is the name of the national anthem?

11. Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?

12. When was the Constitution written?

13. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.

14. What is one thing Benjamin Franklin is famous for?

15. Who was President during World War I?

16. Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States.

17. Who was President during the Great Depression and World War II?

18. What are two ways that Americans can participate in their democracy?

19. There are four amendments to the Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them.

20. What does the judicial branch do?

21. Who signs bills to become laws?

22. We elect a U.S. representative for how many years?

23. The House of Representatives has how many voting members?

25. Why does the flag have 13 stripes?