The Jokers of Magic to perform at SLPAC

The Jokers of Magic, described as “an irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy and magic you didn’t know you needed” is coming to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for one nightly only on Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

All four of the performers are armed with credits ranging from “America’s Got Talent” to Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” and have entertained audiences around the world. The show announcement said, “Now they are guaranteed to blow your mind and swindle their way into your hearts with a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies and laughs. The Jokers of Magic is like SNL and Whose Line is it Anyway? had a love child and sent it to Hogwarts!”

The Jokers of Magic includes Matt Donnelly, Michael Mills, Nick Diffatte, and Vinny Grosso.

Donnelly was recently named “Las Vegas’ Best Up and Coming Comedy Magician” by the Review Journal. He also spent years on tour opening for “Piff The Magic Dragon.” Now, he tours with his own Mind Noodling show, which has performed at magic venues such as The Magic Castle, The Chicago Magic Lounge, and Nashville’s House of Cards. He also headlined at the Second Bell Comedy Festival in Tennessee.

Mills began as a performer at the classic resorts of the Catskills and Adirondack region. Most recently, he has appeared at The Chicago Magic Lounge and Carnival of Illusion in Phoenix. His one-man show “Fool Me Once” tours clubs and theaters across the country.

Diffatte holds regular performances at The Magic Castle and has had multiple appearances on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Diffatte has performed at nearly every property up and down the Las Vegas strip, including the New York, New York Hotel & Casino where he is currently starring in Cirque du Soleil’s residency “Mad Apple.”

Grosso is a Las Vegas headliner with a five-star-rated show, “Totally Mental.” He has also appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us.” He is also a former president of The Society of American Magicians and a Villanova University engineering graduate and has entertained U.S. troops and their families overseas, among other audiences. Beyond the stage, Grosso shares his insights through an entertaining talk based on his book, “Exposed & Fearless.”

This show is suitable for ages 18 and older. For tickets, visit sugarloafpacny.com.