The finale of the summertime blues

As summer gives way to the festivities of Labor Day weekend, Warwick is gearing up for musical celebration that promises to delight locals and visitors alike.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Embrace the beginning of apple-picking season at the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, 114 Little York Road. Rewind will fill the air with their tunes from 1 to 5 p.m. A $10 car entry fee will be to support the live music.

At 1 p.m., the John Irizzary Duo will grace Applewood Winery, 82 4 Corners Road, with their musical talents for a harmonious backdrop to your afternoon.

From 2 to 4 p.m., Rave Tesar & Jeanne Cassals will take you on a jazz-infused journey at Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way.

At Dubco, 65 4 Corners Road, from 3 to 6 p.m., immerse yourself in the sounds of Time Peace. Covering artists from the ‘60s - ‘70s, their performance will transport you, emphasizing three-part harmonies.

From 5 to 8 p.m., experience the mesmerizing sounds of The Dark Side from Floyd Pink at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass.

Hillbilly Parade will grace the Cidery Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Turnpike, from 5 to 8 p.m., bringing the captivating sounds of one of NY’s favorite country cover bands, with a $10 cover charge.

The evening continues at Last Whisky Bar from 7 to 9 p.m., with LaurieAnne & Midnight Slim offering a bluesy duo performance.

Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy the Ladies of the ‘80s as they perform beloved hits from Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett at Greenwood Lake’s Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park.

The night crescendos with Some Guys And A Broad on Railroad Green for a high-energy rock and roll performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Dylan Doyle will serenade the audience from 1 to 5 p.m., combining retro and new-age sounds at the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery.

At 1 p.m., Brian and Rosie will bring their musical skills to Applewood Winery, 82 4 Corners Road.

From 2 to 5 p.m., Ethan Lfevy will enchant audiences with his soulful pop tunes at Dubco, 65 4 Corners Road.

Jungle Love will bring a high-energy set to Tin Barn Brewing, from 2 to 5 p.m., elevating your afternoon with their lively performance.

Frankie F-Bomb will take the stage from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar.

Monday, Sept. 4 - Labor Day

The Black Dirt Duo will serenade from 1 to 5 p.m., filling the air with their country melodies.

Or if you’re looking to hear your favorite classic rock tracks, visit Tin Barn Brewing to hear County One from 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 8

Kick off your weekend at Dubco with vocalist Rachel Leeya from 6 to 9 p.m.

Country rock force Whisky Crossing will deliver an electrifying performance from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing.

Southern rock enthusiasts won’t want to miss Black Cat Bone’s performance at Blue Arrow Farm from 7 to 10 p.m.

From 7 to 10 p.m., join Pauly DiDio at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Cast Court, for a captivating solo acoustic performance.

The Arborline will take you on a folk journey at Last Whisky Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.

At 8 p.m., get ready to rock as Son Of A Gun: Guns N’ Roses Tribute, based in Los Angeles, California, takes the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. They’ll be playing all the iconic Guns N’ Roses hits with a revitalized energy.

Send information to Stef @ themicnj@gmail.com