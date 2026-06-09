Sweet Clover Farm brings Margaritaville to the Hudson Valley with new Fins Up Festival

Sweet Clover Farm will host its First Annual Fins Up Festival on Saturday, June 136, transforming the Highland Mills property into a tropical-inspired summer celebration filled with live music, island flavors, craft cocktails, shopping, and family-friendly fun.

Headlining the festival is the Jimmy Kenny Band, performing the music of Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band. Known for their high-energy performances and beach-party atmosphere, the band will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival will also feature live steel pan music from Alan Bates from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., helping set the tropical tone for an unforgettable summer evening.

Guests can enjoy airbrush tattoos from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., tropical cocktails from Spirits Lab, lawn games, sunset views, and a lively “Cabana Market,” featuring local artisans selling jewelry, candles, festival merchandise and official Fins Up Festival t-shirts.

Food vendors will offer island-inspired specials and festival favorites, including:Mama Larusso Pizza featuring Hawaiian pizza specials, Grand Mango Caribbean serving Caribbean-inspired dishes, Crave NY Wings offering tropical menu items including Cheeseburger in Paradise and specialty wings. In addition to cocktails, festivalgoers can also enjoy a curated selection of New York-made craft beer, wine, hard seltzer, and cider throughout the event.

“We wanted to create the ultimate Hudson Valley summer kickoff party,” said Phoenix Kelly-Rappa of SweetClover Farm. “Fins Up Festival is all about bringing people together for great music, food and drinks, and afun atmosphere that feels like a vacation for the day.”

Where can I learn more about Fins Up Festival?

Tickets and additional information available at: https://www.simpletix.com/e/fins-up-festival-tickets-260518. Follow @sweetcloverfarmny on Instagram and Facebook for updates, announcements, and ticketinformation.