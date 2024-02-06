SUNY Orange debuts watercolor art exhibit

The 2024 North East Watercolor Society Members’ Exhibition is now on view in Orange Hall Gallery (24 Grandview Ave., Middletown) at SUNY Orange through March 15. The versatility of this transparent and semi-transparent medium is demonstrated by the still lifes, genre paintings, land and seascapes, in styles from photo-realistic to semi-abstract with variations of loose to detailed techniques.

Several of those who submitted pieces have also been recognized by the North East Watercolor Society for their work. Locally, Ciro Attardo of Sugar Loaf won Honorable Mention for “Lil’ Rusty.”

Linda Barboni, formerly of Goshen, submitted her piece titled, “Bashakill Preserve,” and exhibit chair Tom Hedderich, of Warwick, displayed his piece, “Morning on the Bay.”

A full list of award winners can be found below:

Best in Show: “Pumpkin Peak,” by Alonzo Clarke

Elaine M. Garvin Memorial Award: “Today’s Blooms,” by Christine Verga Maday

Excellence: “Trastevere,” by Cindi Handy

Excellence: “Rainy Morning on the Marsh,” by Leslie Waxtel

Excellence: “Picnic for One,” by Lana Privitera

Honorable Mention: “Lil’ Rusty,” by Ciro Attardo

Honorable Mention: “Sunny Riverwalk Serenade,” by Gina T. Judy