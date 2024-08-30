‘Sundays on the Loaf’ season premiere Sept. 15

The first concert of the new season of “Sundays on the Loaf” will be held September 15 at 1 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center with the return of Grammy award winning, family entertainer Red Grammer. Last year, he played to a sold out audience in an afternoon of songs, storytelling and crowd participation.

Former Sugar Loaf resident and father of pop star Andy Grammer, Red continues to delight audiences of all ages, performing in concert halls and schools throughout the world. He’s made celebrated TV appearances on “The Today Show,” “CBS This Morning,” Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel. Tickets are free with a suggested donation of $20. Reservations are encouraged.

Other concerts this season will include:

- October 4: “Salsa on the Loaf”

- October 27: “We are One” – a Celebration of our Native American forebearers

- November 4: “Shakespeare on the Loaf” –“Much Ado about Nothing”