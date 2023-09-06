Sugar Loaf. Film Festival set for weekend of Sept. 23

The Sugar Loaf Film Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester.

The event includes film screenings, networking opportunities, panel discussions, picture cars, vendors and a workshop series in which professionals work with attendees and local students through interactive work study seminars in wardrobe design, cinematography and projection, acting and screenwriting.

For more information, tickets and marketing opportunities, email info@slffny.com or visit slffny.com. Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center is located at 231 Creamery Pond Road in Chester.