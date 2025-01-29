St. Patrick’s Day Parade fundraiser this Sunday

The folks behind the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade will be holding a fundraiser and kick-off celebration on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Tequilla Grille (63 Still Road, Monroe). Admission is a $10 donation. This year’s grand marshal will be William Michael Coffey.

This kickoff event will include music and entertainment by The Big Paddy Band, Pipes & Drums of the AOH Orange County, the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance, and the McLoughlin School of Irish Dance. There will also be door prizes and raffles.

Tequila Grille will donate 10% of food and drink sales to the parade committee.

For more information, follow the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Committee on Facebook.