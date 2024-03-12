‘Shrek the Musical’ captivates audiences

On Thursday, March 7, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Drama Club premiered their spring musical. Their dress rehearsal of “Shrek the Musical “was humorous and fun and the singing, dancing and were outstanding. The show was directed by Michael Kaplan, with vocal direction by Dr. David Crone, instrumental direction by Richard Regan and technical direction by Brian Clark.

The matinee performance was attended by the Woodbury Golden Age Club and a class of special needs students from Monroe-Woodbury. For a special treat during the intermission the actors in costume came out into the audience. They served refreshments and had their photos taken with their fans.

The lead actors in this year’s musical were Tyler Sandusky as Shrek, Sophia Theokas as Fiona, Grayson Joseph as Donkey, and Josh Gorlin as Lord Farquaad. The High School Drama Club really knocked it out of the park with this year with “Shrek the Musical.”