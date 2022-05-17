x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Seed library launched and seeking gardeners

Monroe Free Library began a seed library this month and encourages seed use and contributions. A garden club is also beginning at the library and will meet every second Thursday.

Monroe Free Library /
| 17 May 2022 | 07:34
    Seed library launched and seeking gardeners

Borrow some seeds, grow your own food and flowers at home, and then save some of your end-of-season seeds to replenish the library’s supply, suggest librarians at Monroe Free Library.

They have breathed new life into their old card catalog, and now it holds plentiful seeds ready to plant, they say, encouraging participation and cultivation.

Along with the Seed Library, the library is beginning a new Garden Club, which will meet every 2nd Thursday at 2:30. They will discuss any aspect of gardening and may take a trip to visit gardens in the area. No previous experience is necessary.

Monroe Free Library
44 Millpond Pkwy, Monroe, NY 10950
Phone: (845) 783-4411