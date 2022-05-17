Seed library launched and seeking gardeners

Borrow some seeds, grow your own food and flowers at home, and then save some of your end-of-season seeds to replenish the library’s supply, suggest librarians at Monroe Free Library.

They have breathed new life into their old card catalog, and now it holds plentiful seeds ready to plant, they say, encouraging participation and cultivation.

Along with the Seed Library, the library is beginning a new Garden Club, which will meet every 2nd Thursday at 2:30. They will discuss any aspect of gardening and may take a trip to visit gardens in the area. No previous experience is necessary.