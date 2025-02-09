Safe Harbors of the Hudson announces Black History Month programming

Safe Harbors of the Hudson, a Newburgh-based nonprofit that focuses on building community through housing and the arts, announced two upcoming Black History Month projects that showcase and celebrate Black artists at Safe Harbors’ Lobby at the Ritz.

Hudson Valley-based ensemble Emotions Physical Theatre will be Safe Harbors’ February company-in-residence, developing “Black Sheep and Scapegoats,” an original dance theater production.

Choreographed by EPT Artistic Director Shawn Rawls, “Black Sheep and Scapegoats” focuses on what the organization described as “the transformative power of Black self-love in a world that often attempts to define and diminish it.”

“Through evocative movement and storytelling, Rawls explores the phases of this deeply personal and collective journey, asking questions that resonate universally: How do I see myself? What do I feel I deserve? What will I no longer tolerate? ‘Black Sheep and Scapegoats promises’ to be a moving exploration of what it means to live fully, unapologetically, and free,” Safe Harbors explained in its announcement.

Rawls described the project as follows: “’Black Sheep and Scapegoats’ is not just a dance; it’s a call to reimagine Blackness beyond historical trauma, embracing joy, resilience, and the unyielding beauty of self-love. The work celebrates the power of freedom as a state of mind and the role of perspective in shaping one’s reality.”

“Black Sheep and Scapegoats” will be presented at Safe Harbors’ Lobby at the Ritz, located at 107 Broadway in Newburgh, on Sunday, February 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Physical Storytelling Workshop

On Sunday, February 16 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Rawls will lead an interactive workshop in physical theater storytelling as a tool for healing. The workshop will use movement and narrative to explore personal and collective transformation. Participants will dive into a topic, dissect its layers, and build empathy and understanding by embodying different perspectives.

For more information about the performance and public workshop, visit: safe-harbors.org/events/black-sheep-and-scapegoats.

Artistic origins of hip-hop and beatmaking

Also taking place at Safe Harbors’ Lobby at the Ritz in February, Shawn Strong of Phanatiks Entertainment will host a three-day journey into the cultural and artistic foundations of hip-hop and beatmaking on February 15, 16, and 23 at 4 p.m. The series will delve into the evolution of hip-hop from its roots in the Bronx to its global impact, highlighting its artistry, innovation, and the creative process behind this worldwide phenomenon.

On February 15, enjoy a free dive into the genesis of hip-hop (1973–1985) as a cultural phenomenon born in the Bronx. Discover the sociopolitical backdrop that shaped its creation, explore the “four elements” of hip-hop — DJing, MCing, graffiti, and B-boying — and learn how early beatmaking techniques, from turntables to drum machines to sampling, revolutionized music production.

On February 16, the series will feature “The Golden Era,” at a cost of $5. This lecture will explore the transformative years of 1986–1996, a period celebrated as hip-hop’s golden era. Delve into the innovative sounds and cultural impact of this time, examining iconic tracks and the artistry behind their production, and witness how creativity pushed the boundaries of beatmaking.

Then on February 23, learn about “The Current State,” for a ticket price of $20. Engage in a celebration of hip-hop’s legacy with a day of discussions and performances. The day will include a roundtable discussion, featuring The Hoodies, Tru Soul artist A.M.x.x.R, TRUSIC artist SES Vth, creator and radio host Micah Blumenthal, and producer Docondabeat. There will also be a beat showcase to celebrate emerging talent.

For more information and tickets, visit: safe-harbors.org/events/artistic-origins-hip-hop-and-beatmaking.