Rosh Hashanah street fair coming this Sunday

This Sunday, September 28, Chabad in Goshen will hold a Rosh Hashanah street fair for kids ages 3 to 13 filled with a variety of holiday fun. Attendees will learn about holiday traditions and ways to celebrate the new year by hopping from stand to stand to enjoy the many tastes, smells, sounds and sensations of the holiday, including items like pomegranate salsa, the sounds of the Shofar, the Tashlich fish stand, apple skewers, and more!

The cost is $10 per child. Anyone looking to attend is asked to RSVP by emailing chabadoc@gmail.com. For more information about Chabad Goshen, located at 203 Main Street, visit ChabadGoshen.com or call 845-291-0514.