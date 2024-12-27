x
Ring in 2025 with live music

Entertainment. There’s plenty of fun musical events happening in the coming days.

Get ready to ring in the New Year with festive fun and live music across the region!

Saturday, December 28

Start your day at 2 p.m. with the soulful selections of Rae Simone at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). At 3 p.m., visit Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) for Sean O’Flynn’s acoustic set, blending storytelling and melody in an intimate setting.

At 6 p.m., Arborline brings their signature folk-rock sound to DUBCO Acres (65 4 Corners Rd., Warwick), while Alix O’Connor delivers an engaging performance at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton).

Meanwhile, Sons of Hudson, an Orange County-based band, rocks the stage at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) with their vibrant performance.

As the evening progresses, Mike and Krissie energize Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. with their acoustic tunes. For country music fans, the Whiskey Crossing Holiday Celebration at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) offers a festive mix of classics. At 8:30 p.m., Identity Crisis, a versatile and electrifying cover band, wraps up the night at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida) with a dynamic performance spanning multiple genres.

Sunday, December 29

At 2 p.m., Arborline returns to Warwick Valley Winery with another stellar folk-rock performance. Meanwhile, Dean Scala showcases his songwriting and guitar skills at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), offering a captivating afternoon set. Over at Tin Barn Brewing, the High Strung Band delivers a lively blend of classic rock and rocking country, also at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., JP Conques performs acoustic rock and blues at Last Whisky Bar. End your Sunday on a high note with Smokin’ Buddy Steve at DUBCO Acres, starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31

Ring in the New Year at 6 p.m. with Hudson Blue at Tin Barn Brewing. This lively keg drop party will feature sing-alongs, requests, and a playlist spanning Sinatra to Green Day, blending rock and party classics for the perfect festive energy. At 9:30 p.m., celebrate at Barrel 28, with Flirtin’ with Disaster’s New Year’s Eve party. This five-piece band delivers a high-energy mix of classic rock, pop, and alternative, ensuring an unforgettable close to 2024.